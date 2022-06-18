CIA Weapon: "Heart Attack Gun" Bioterrorism Using Snake And Shellfish Venom

Shellfish venom could be the next Bioweapon used against the masses. Jonatahan Otto joins to discuss what his and Dr. Brian Artis’ findings are on the deep state’s new bioweapon is, and how it's linked to Shellfish venom!

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