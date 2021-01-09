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The Foundations of the Republic - Ep.1 Pt.2 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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8 views • January 09, 2021
Part 2 of Episode 1 of "The Smiths of Liberty".
In this second part, we look at some of the irregularities which occurred during election night in Georgia.
#Election2020 #GeorgiaElection #StopTheSteal
In this second part, we look at some of the irregularities which occurred during election night in Georgia.
#Election2020 #GeorgiaElection #StopTheSteal
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