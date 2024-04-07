Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). B.

B-Team (le zombei perdants absolus):



b team

everywhere I go it's the b team

at the grocery store, it's the b team

b team

at the desk in the gym, the heavy b team

sitting there at work, with the b team

les gens semblent somnolents ou malades

(the people appear sleepy or ill)

b team

the b team, they're everywhere

the b team can't cut my hair

medical incompetency is a scare

things breaking down, b team don't care

ils ne semblent pas savoir comment faire quoi que ce soit

(they dont seem to know how to do anything)

b team

they can't fly a plane

I'm alone, insane

iron curtain attitude

talking till my face blue

look at your empty eyes

your jobs will all go to ai

b team, your jobs will all go to ai

b team will go to ai

will go to ai

ces zombies perdants absolus de la B-Team détruisent le monde entier

(these b team absolute loser zombies are tearing down the whole world)

les gens semblent somnolents ou malades

(the people appear sleepy or ill)

