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Joe Rogan's Ivermectin Media BS 😡
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198 views • September 04, 2021
This week's "Media Malfeasance" spotlight is how nearly all legacy media misled their audiences into thinking Joe Rogan took self-prescribed animal medication. See how they all seemed to be working off the same memo and explore what could be the motivation.
Brought to you by Kristi Leigh at http://KLIM.news
Sources:
Media Malfeasance: Botched Coverage of Joe Rogan Treatment Plan
https://banned.video/watch?id=6132a27130a45e079f9a9c8a
HIGHLIGHTS - Joe Rogan Edited By Fake Media To Look Sick
https://banned.video/watch?id=6132c47a9e091408239f313e
Brought to you by Kristi Leigh at http://KLIM.news
Sources:
Media Malfeasance: Botched Coverage of Joe Rogan Treatment Plan
https://banned.video/watch?id=6132a27130a45e079f9a9c8a
HIGHLIGHTS - Joe Rogan Edited By Fake Media To Look Sick
https://banned.video/watch?id=6132c47a9e091408239f313e
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