UK Data: 1 in 246 Vaccinated People has died within 60 days of Vax

This is Government Data, and it is extremely bad. This is the best case scenario, not the worst case. Also, The WHO director Tedros A.G. admits he’s not vaccinated! Plus, 14 young Canadian doctors die after getting the covid vaccine. Watch the video and be informed, or ignore it, and go get another bio weapon booster shot.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Sources:

1. The Exposé - Article - 1 in every 246 Vaccinated People has died within 60 days of Covid-19 Vaccination in England according to UK Government

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/09/1-in-246-people-die-shortly-after-covid-vaccination/?cmid=cac21081-f90b-46b9-b52e-6ae9a46735ff





2. Speed the Shift - WHO Director Tedros A.G. Admits He’s Not Vaccinated! Wait Until You Hear His Reason!

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/08/07/who-director-tedros-a-g-admits-hes-not-vaccinated-really/





3. Truth Press - Article - Originally published by Steve Kirsch - 14 Young Canadian Doctors Die After Getting The Covid Vaccine

https://truthpress.com/news/14-young-canadian-doctors-die-after-getting-the-covid-vaccine/