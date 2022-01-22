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BREAKING!! Wisconsin to Decertify their 2020 Electoral College Votes on Jan 29 2022!
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1577 views • January 22, 2022
Wisconsin to Decertify their 2020 Electoral College Votes on Jan 29 2022!
[January 5th 2021] - Is Wisconsin about to Decertify their Electoral College Votes?
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump.
https://wethepeopleconvention.....org/articles/Wiscons
[January 5th 2021] - Is Wisconsin about to Decertify their Electoral College Votes?
The state of Wisconsin has reportedly announced that it will introduce a resolution on Thursday morning to decertify the state’s electoral college votes and award them to President Trump.
https://wethepeopleconvention.....org/articles/Wiscons
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