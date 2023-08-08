Are There More Illegal Chinese-linked Bio Labs in the U.S.?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to know if there are more Chinese-linked bio labs like the one discovered in Reedly, California. The illegal lab was packed with vials of infectious viruses, hundreds of bioengineered mice, and thousands of gallons of biological fluids. Most worrisome, the lab has connections to Chinese companies.

Also, the prosecution team is trying to convince the judge in the latest Donald Trump case to issue a protective order, which Trump says would essentially gag him; and an Indiana bill ignites debate over the process of giving up a baby anonymously.

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Glen Grothman, chairman of the House Subcommittee Hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), about whether UAPs/UFOs constitute a threat to U.S. national security. And what good is a Constitution limiting the whims and passions of the majority if it can be changed by a simple majority vote? That’s precisely what Ohio voters are deciding today. Learn more about this from John Birch Society Research Associate Peter Rykowski.

