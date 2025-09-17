BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It's Time - A Message To Freedom-Loving Patriots
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
68 followers
1
41 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers issues a powerful plea for unity within the patriot movement. Drawing from General Flynn's advice and the principles of "Where We Go One, We Go All," he argues that internal division is a luxury we can no longer afford.


With the Charlie Kirk event as a recent example, Chambers warns that the enemy is counting on us to turn on each other. He urges followers to trust the plan, prepare for the final phase of this war, and direct all energy toward the common enemy. The victory is divine and close at hand, but we must stand together to achieve it.


spiritual warfarecharlie kirktrust the planpreparationjohn michael chambersgeneral flynnstand togethercommon enemyfinal phasewhere we go one we go allpatriot unityinternal divisiondivine victorystrategic focusmovement solidarityenemy tactics
