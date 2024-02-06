Steve Quayle issues urgent WARNING: Invading migrant forces will DECIMATE blue cities as America falls

- Electronic warfare capabilities and their implications for global security. (0:00)

- US-Iran relations and nuclear weapons. (5:55)

- Geopolitics, military capabilities, and potential war scenarios. (14:45)

- US politics, immigration, and secession. (23:13)

- Immigration and crime in blue states. (32:15)

- Political chaos, conspiracy theories, and religious beliefs. (36:50)

- Christianity, morality, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (41:43)

- Gene editing, weather weapons, and end times. (49:19)

- Geoengineering, Texas secession, and trade agreements. (53:55)

- Emergency preparedness and survival gear. (1:00:33)

- Food shortages and preparedness. (1:08:52)

- AI, spirituality, and the potential for evil entities to influence language models. (1:13:15)





To learn more, visit: https://www.stevequayle.com/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/