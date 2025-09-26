BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Graphene Oxide Via Angel Rejects +Their Lotsa Shotsa Beast
Confirmations
Confirmations
69 views • 19 hours ago

Some of the Host of Heaven_ corrupt Watchers and their bosses, somewhat ubiquitously working in this Earth realm, are continually seeking to get not only the Beast to take their Mark, mankind is another target.The last dark scenes of decimation at the end of the main video, and the video cover images come from a drop out of a Covid 19 vial.
Video Cover Credit: goes to Dr. Jane Ruby. The images were from a Covid-19 vial drop she provided years ago on video. The drop was placed under a microscope revealing a particular image. From that microscopic image the watcher / beast images extracted were mostly pushing their shot (mark).
Other video evidence shows black hats, side curls, and bigger hats, have been pushing the
Beasts' mark since at least Sumerian cylinder seal days.
That puts them at least over a thousand years before Abraham was born.

Keywords
beastshotswatchersoxidegraphene
