"Is County government just a rubber stamp for the State?”

Mayville NY Chautauqua County Legislature, Dec 15, 2021

Residents expressed their opposition to mandates considered by the State, recommended by the State Health Board, and threats of fines for those not wearing masks. Requirements for masking and mRNA jabs are unconstitutional and contrary to the tenets of the Nuremberg code that states the right of informed consent for all experimental medical procedures.

Ten speakers spoke during the ‘privilege of the floor’ at the monthly meeting. Kathy Abbate encouraged legislators to research protocols of the Frontline Covid Care Alliance, stating that money being made by the pharmaceutical companies seems to be dictating [CDC] policy, suppressing cheap, effective drugs that have been used for decades such as ivermectin, hydroxychlroquine, quercetin, vitamin D, zinc, and cortical steroids; the latter are being used by “courageous, fearless doctors who have very few patients who are hospitalized or die.” She noted Drs. Peter McCullough, Zev Zalenko, Pierre Kory and Simone Gold…”Please stop making those who choose not to to be injected feel they are wrong in doing so. There is something very wrong with bribing people to get a vaccine.”

Gerritt Cain said that the county health department should not spend tax money to administer vaccine clinics or drives.

Anthony Tota said that Gov Hochul’s mask and vaccine mandates are illegal, that they violate HIPPA law and privacy protection and deny people the right to make informed decisions, that the governor has exceeded her authority and should be impeached.

Legislator Nazzarro said “We are in a health care pandemic…the right thing to do is get vaccinated, wear the mask, and let’s get through this damned pandemic that’s crippling this country.”

Nurse Carrie stated that “common sense had gone out the door; fear has set in; our rights are being taken away out of fear. As a nurse, I’m taught to question things; a third of our population questions what is happening because things don’t make sense. As a health care professional I have to question what is going on…to not allow health care workers in our state not to work because of their [opposition to the vaccine”] is just insane.”

Mindy White expressed her concern that the single restaurant in her town fears a $1000 fine for every person who comes in [without a mask]. “Those in charge of this situation are making things worse [by not allowing unvaccinated health care workers to work].

Diana Preskie said the ‘jab’ is experimental and not FDA-approved…it’s time [for legislators] to start doing the research, finding out how many have died from this jab, following the work of Dr. David Martin [who] shows all of the patents of the Covid-19 bioweapon.”

Legislator Ward urged the public to follow the county’s mandates and wear masks.

Pastor Tim Smart noted that his trust in federal, state and local government “has gone down drastically” including the CDC and FDA. "Is county government just a rubber stamp for the state?” he asked.

Ben Shank, in a letter read by the clerk, called attention to a lawsuit filed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and over 1000 lawyers and 10,000 medical experts in opposition to the CDC, WHO and the DAVOS group [Klaus Schwab] for their “crimes against humanity.” Shank also spoke of the work of America’s Front Line Doctors and the Great Barrington Declaration.

See John Droz C19Science.info for a comprehensive assessment of Covid 19.