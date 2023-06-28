Transgender: Child-Abuse Scandal Exposed – Interview with Chris Elston | www.kla.tv/26408

Chris Elston also known as “Billboard Chris” joins us in this interview to discuss the dramatic outcomes and real stories of children going through social transitioning, the irreversible hormone treatment and transgender surgery. He explains the tactics used at schools to groom children into irreversible gender change measures and reveals why this is, as he words it “the greatest child abuse scandal in modern medicine history”. Parents should be informed about this – please watch and share this important interview.





