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Academic Researcher Files FOIA Request For UK Lockdown Documents
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0 view • July 02, 2021
Gary Tyme discusses the background efforts of those determined to bring evil to justice and the FOIA request/s to the UK Government
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60de52b4b50cec3b966266bc
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60de52b4b50cec3b966266bc
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