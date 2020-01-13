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Global Alert News - #231 - Dane Wigington
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137 views • January 13, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 11, 2020. Dane covers Australian government shooting 10,000 camels from helicopters in western desert Outback. Also, climate engineering and nano aluminum aerosols ARE a FIRE ACCELERANT and falling on ALL trees + buildings. It's what Sparklers are made from.
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