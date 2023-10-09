The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 9

In this chapter of the Gospel Of Mark, Peter, James and John get quite the surprise when Jesus takes them to the top of a mountain! Later, Jesus heals a boy with a bad spirit, but chides the people for their unbelief. Then the disciples argue who is greatest, so Jesus sets them straight on what it really means to be great in the Kingdom of Heaven. Finally, Jesus makes it clear the measures we need to take if we want to enter his Kingdom!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.