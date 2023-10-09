The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 9

In this chapter of the Gospel Of Mark, Peter, James and John get quite the surprise when Jesus takes them to the top of a mountain! Later, Jesus heals a boy with a bad spirit, but chides the people for their unbelief. Then the disciples argue who is greatest, so Jesus sets them straight on what it really means to be great in the Kingdom of Heaven. Finally, Jesus makes it clear the measures we need to take if we want to enter his Kingdom!

