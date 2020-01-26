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Leadership Has Thrown You Overboard (Bob Kudla 2/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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108 views • January 26, 2020
Bob Kudla of http://www.tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss the current state of global agriculture, economy and how yields across every country are declining and what to expect as we move into 2023 with a brief interlude to the biggest crash since the Roman Empire in 2021.

•Will ATMs work in power down
•Trump massage to elites at Davos 2020
•Canadian crop losses 2019-2020
•Canadian record power usage 2020
•Shorting grocery stores as they won’t be able to keep up with food price rises
•Warehouse of food found in Puerto Rico

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