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March23rd Ukraine Russia War Biden, NATO, UK, Poland Ponder Options to Counter Russia The Duran
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63 views • March 24, 2022
March23rd Ukraine Russia War Biden, NATO, UK, Poland Ponder Options to Counter Russia The Duran
The Duran March 23rd
https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/biden,-nato,-uk,-poland-ponder-options:d
Biden, NATO, UK, Poland ponder options to counter Russia
The Duran: Episode 1248
#Blinken #China #Sanctions #TheDuran
*LOCALS COMMUNITY*
https://theduran.locals.com
1 MONTH FREE TRIAL:
https://theduran.locals.com/support/promo/DURANLOCALS
*THE DURAN SHOP*
http://drnshop.com
The Duran March 23rd
https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/biden,-nato,-uk,-poland-ponder-options:d
Biden, NATO, UK, Poland ponder options to counter Russia
The Duran: Episode 1248
#Blinken #China #Sanctions #TheDuran
*LOCALS COMMUNITY*
https://theduran.locals.com
1 MONTH FREE TRIAL:
https://theduran.locals.com/support/promo/DURANLOCALS
*THE DURAN SHOP*
http://drnshop.com
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