GLENN BECK | EXPOSING the ‘Emotional Blackmail’ Within the Trans Athlete Debate
65 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Riley Gaines, former University of Kentucky swimmer and a 12-time NCAA all-American athlete, refuses to stay quiet about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports — no matter how much backlash she may receive.

She joins Glenn to detail why ‘people are scared’ to speak out, the ‘emotional blackmail’ some athletes receive when they do, and why allowing trans athlete to compete in women’s sports creates a dangerous ‘slippery slope.’

Plus, Gaines gives invaluable advice to those who may be in a similar situation she was once in, but who may be afraid to take a stand and speak the truth…Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


transgenderglenn beckblaze tvbiden regimemales in womens sports

