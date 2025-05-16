EPISODE 424: BREAKING THE SILENCE

Del Bigtree takes on the government’s Real ID agenda with guest Twila Brase, President of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom. Jefferey Jaxen investigates the exploding energy demands of artificial intelligence, new concerns over cell phone radiation, and fresh data linking the Covid shot to fertility decline.





Plus, Del is joined in-studio by Covid vaccine-injured guests Doug Cameron, Andre Cherry, and Nikki Holland—featured in the powerful new documentary Follow the Silenced, premiering online tonight. Don’t miss this revealing episode.





Guests: Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Nikki Holland, Doug Cameron, Andre Cherry