Berkey Light vs Big Berkey | Which Water Filter Is Best?

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▬ ABOUT THIS VIDEO ▬
Berkey Light vs Big Berkey (Water Filter Buying Guide). In this video, Jeff covers our updated comparison of Berkey Light vs Big Berkey. These are two of the best gravity water purification systems you can buy online. Oftentimes, these two water purifiers are compared to the best water filters in the world. Jeff covers the construction of each water filter system (BPA-free co-polyester, stainless steel, etc) Jeff talks about the policies of each system, similarities, differences, who they're best for and what they look like on your counter. Of course, he also compares pricing and discounts for the Berkey Light and Big Berkey as well. Thanks for watching this Berkey Light and Big Berkey comparison video.
▬ RELATED CONTENT ▬
The #1 Big Berkey Water Filter Review:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/blogs/news/big-berkey-water-filter-review
Berkey Water Filter Review - Finally, Clean Water You Can Enjoy:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/blogs/news/berkey-water-filter-review
What Is The Berkey Light Water Filter?:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/blogs/news/what-is-the-berkey-light-water-filter
Gravity Water Filter: Pros and Cons:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/blogs/news/gravity-water-filter-pros-and-cons
Full Independent Lab Results:
https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0345/8501/8505/files/black-berkey-water-filter-independent-lab-results.pdf?v=1585408810
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