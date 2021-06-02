PA State Legislators Send Delegation to Tour AZ Audit Facility!

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Pennsylvania Sent Delegation to AZ Today — PA State Legislators Will Get On-the-Scene Tour Wednesday of Audit Facility! Interest in Replicating the process!
"Pennsylvania sent a delegation out here. They’ve expressed interest in the Arizona audit and replicating this in Pennsylvania. So there is a delegation of state legislators from Pennsylvania that are arrive in Arizona today. They are getting a behind the scene tour tomorrow."