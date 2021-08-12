EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE COVID TESTING SITES IN NEW YORK! - HIDDEN CAMERA! - WHAT ARE THEY TESTING FOR?

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in New York City at covid testing facilities as countless tourists get regularly tested for no reason. The question is, what are they testing for?
We ask on hidden camera what the cycle threshold of the PCR tests are and as you can imagine, the answers are ridiculous. Most people working at the testing sites have absolutely no idea what the cycle threshold is and are unable to give us any answers other than "I don't know."
Meanwhile we are able to educate several people testing in NYC as well as talk with police among the NYPD about the enforcement of the upcoming vaccine passports in the city. Can they even legally enforce it? Or is it entirely dependent on private businesses falling for the fear, destroying their own business and enforcing such insane tyrannical measures based on their blind belief in anything the television says?
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021