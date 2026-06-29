FREEDOM AT LAST: Tina Peters Released After Trump's Victory Campaign





She was sentenced to nine years. She served less than a quarter of it. And the reason she's free is a man who refused to give up: President Donald Trump.





Tina Peters, the 70-year-old Gold Star mother and former Mesa County clerk who was convicted for trying to expose election fraud in Colorado, is finally out of prison. Her release on June 1st came after Trump waged a relentless pressure campaign on Colorado Governor Jared Polis—lambasting him on social media, disinviting him from White House meetings, and even punishing the state by yanking funding for water projects .





The governor's own clemency board voted twice—unanimously—to reject her release . But Polis, facing a president who wouldn't back down, ultimately commuted her sentence in May, citing that her sentence was "extremely unusual and lengthy" for a first-time nonviolent offender .





The establishment media is furious. Colorado's Democratic Secretary of State called her release "an affront to our democracy" that will "embolden the election denial movement" .





She's free. She's home. And she plans to "fight to clear my name and bring out the truth" .





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