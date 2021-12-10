© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creatives Chat with Poeina | Ep 19 Pt 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 10, 2021
Ep 19 Pt 1 - This week we chat with Poeina, a self-proclaimed Gypsy who has literally traveled all over the world spreading love through her music and videos.
Peter and Poeina chat about the benefit show they hosted together in order to raise funds to help a struggling business in her community keep operating: www.RaiseTheCakes.com
We're going to chat about her experiences as a street musician and how she perservered to become the powerhouse she is today.
Join us as we chat with Poeina about who knows what sprinkled with a bunch of amazing insights.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Peter and Poeina chat about the benefit show they hosted together in order to raise funds to help a struggling business in her community keep operating: www.RaiseTheCakes.com
We're going to chat about her experiences as a street musician and how she perservered to become the powerhouse she is today.
Join us as we chat with Poeina about who knows what sprinkled with a bunch of amazing insights.
Creatives Chat is hosted by Peter Lucas and produced by Rusty Hill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.