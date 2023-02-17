https://gettr.com/post/p28fyksd2a9

02/11/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 84: NFSC’s fellow fighters have been protesting for 84 days, catalyzing a wave of taking down the CCP. People can not trust any government but the Whistleblower Movement and NFSC because we follow the way of righteousness and we do not stand with evil. So the people in the community appreciate our protest here to reveal the truth.





02/11/2023 对邪恶说不 第84天：新中国联邦的战友们抗议了84天，掀起了一个推翻共产党的浪潮。我们不能相信任何一个国家政府，但是任何国家都可以相信爆料革命和新中国联邦。因为我们是正道主义，我们不与邪恶为伍，而周围的老百姓也很感激我们在这里揭露真相。





