Is The Coronavirus Vaccine Really the Mark of the Beast (666)?

There is growing conspiracy that Bill Gates is pushing the Mark of the Beast (666) through his plans for a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. But how accurate is such a theory? This video is an attempt to clarify anti-vaccine concerns, and it reminds you what the Mark of the Beast of Revelation 13 is really all about.
