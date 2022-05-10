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Why Did President Trump Cheer Owners of J&J
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5098 views • May 10, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
Why did President Trump praise the owner of the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical company at his most recent rally…just one day after the FDA put strict limits on their bioweapon shots AND, to the shock of those in attendance? On Today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane teases it out and searches for some answers. And then Dr Jane takes you through a review of the Johnson and Johnson shots, how they were made and how they result in the same injuries as Pfizer & Moderna, different mechanism, but same results from the dangerous, engineered spike protein. And, ballot harvesting drop box mania…how it connects to medicine and your health! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, your doorway to Truth in Medicine.
Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-jj-and-the-truth-about-jj-bioweapon/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144nby-why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-j-and-j.html
Why did President Trump praise the owner of the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical company at his most recent rally…just one day after the FDA put strict limits on their bioweapon shots AND, to the shock of those in attendance? On Today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane teases it out and searches for some answers. And then Dr Jane takes you through a review of the Johnson and Johnson shots, how they were made and how they result in the same injuries as Pfizer & Moderna, different mechanism, but same results from the dangerous, engineered spike protein. And, ballot harvesting drop box mania…how it connects to medicine and your health! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, your doorway to Truth in Medicine.
Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-jj-and-the-truth-about-jj-bioweapon/
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144nby-why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-j-and-j.html
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