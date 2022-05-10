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Why Did President Trump Cheer Owners of J&J
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5098 views • May 10, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
Why did President Trump praise the owner of the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical company at his most recent rally…just one day after the FDA put strict limits on their bioweapon shots AND, to the shock of those in attendance? On Today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane teases it out and searches for some answers. And then Dr Jane takes you through a review of the Johnson and Johnson shots, how they were made and how they result in the same injuries as Pfizer & Moderna, different mechanism, but same results from the dangerous, engineered spike protein. And, ballot harvesting drop box mania…how it connects to medicine and your health! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, your doorway to Truth in Medicine.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-jj-and-the-truth-about-jj-bioweapon/

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144nby-why-did-president-trump-cheer-owners-of-j-and-j.html
Keywords
healthtrumpfdaadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinerallyjohnson and johnsonpraisebioweaponjabshotmodernainoculationinjectionpfizercovidspike proteindr jane rubyjandjdr rubydr jane
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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