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‘TYRANNICAL TEN,’ CA BILLS LOSING STEAM
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91 views • April 22, 2022
Just weeks after the ‘Defeat the Mandates’ rally in Los Angeles, 5 of the 10 proposed draconian California Senate bills have been either shelved or amended. This could not have happened without the bravery of the over 20,000 diverse attendees and millions of viewers like you who have come together and helped successfully defeat these mandates!
#SenatorPan #DefeatTheMandates #FLCCC #TyrannicalTen
POSTED: April 22, 2022
#SenatorPan #DefeatTheMandates #FLCCC #TyrannicalTen
POSTED: April 22, 2022
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