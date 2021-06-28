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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1624 - Gary Power - Cronie is sentenced to life w/parole in 15yrs
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10 views • June 28, 2021
Gary was leaving a nightclub, when he got into a minor traffic accident with Lloyd. They both drove to nearby gas station to exchange insurance info, when Lloyd, a felon who spent 25 years in prison, attacked Gary, before fleeing the scene. Gary was taken to the hospital, where he died.
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