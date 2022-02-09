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STEP INTO THE POWER OF BEING A WEALTH WARRIOR
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This message is for YOU!
Many of us have been experiencing "forced evolution" lately. Press play now to hear me explain what I mean by that and just know that if you are currently ducking and avoiding the signs from the Universe, you are only making it harder on yourself.
Any time you are going through radical growth and transformation, that feeling of constriction that you experience is never fun. But just know that if you're not picking up what the Universe is laying down- the Universe has no option but to put you into those places where you are feeling discomfort in order for you to expand.
It's important to remember that rebirth comes at the end of every cycle like this. After every period of extreme constriction comes expansion. But you have to get through the constriction first.
You have to be fluid and you've got to be willing to move and shift and make yourself adaptable to your environment and to the things that are around you.
For another short clip with practical advice from me, click here: https://youtu.be/sjBFKjn8TLw or head over to my YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/LeahSteele/ and hit the subscribe button, so you are notified every time new content is dropped!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Many of us have been experiencing "forced evolution" lately. Press play now to hear me explain what I mean by that and just know that if you are currently ducking and avoiding the signs from the Universe, you are only making it harder on yourself.
Any time you are going through radical growth and transformation, that feeling of constriction that you experience is never fun. But just know that if you're not picking up what the Universe is laying down- the Universe has no option but to put you into those places where you are feeling discomfort in order for you to expand.
It's important to remember that rebirth comes at the end of every cycle like this. After every period of extreme constriction comes expansion. But you have to get through the constriction first.
You have to be fluid and you've got to be willing to move and shift and make yourself adaptable to your environment and to the things that are around you.
For another short clip with practical advice from me, click here: https://youtu.be/sjBFKjn8TLw or head over to my YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/LeahSteele/ and hit the subscribe button, so you are notified every time new content is dropped!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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