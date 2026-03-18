ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 3/18/26 • DNI GABBARD GRILLED BY CONGRESS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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TRUMP SUSPENDS JONES ACT TO CURB HIGH FUEL PRICES, ISRAELI MILITARY KILLS IRAN INTEL CHIEF! PLUS, DNI GABBARD GRILLED BY CONGRESS OVER GLOBAL THREATS, KENT RESIGNATION FALLOUT & GROWING IRAN WAR DISSENT! MUST-WATCH/SHARE BROADCAST!
You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! The transhumanist globalists have unleashed a war on every front you can imagine (and many you can’t) to assure humanity’s extinction! Watching & sharing this one-of-a-kind broadcast is VITAL for victory! Tune in!
Watch & share this broadcast that's loaded with special guests!
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