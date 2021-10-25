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Your Armour can File complaints and petitions on your behalf
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40 views • October 25, 2021
In this video, we show you how your armour can file petitions and complaints on your behalf based on events that happen in your life. This is something that is NOT covered in your churches, but it is important for you to know that your armour has a LOT more capabilities that are being hidden from you.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/armour-of-god/armour-capabilities.html
For more study about your armour:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-armour-of-god.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/armour-of-god/armour-capabilities.html
For more study about your armour:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-armour-of-god.html
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