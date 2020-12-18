The Bipartisan Stimulus Hoax

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Democrats and Republicans publicly argue and bicker with one another. Outwardly, there is conflict. But when it comes to expanding the power of government in every direction, there couldn't be more harmony between them. The growth of state power and destruction of individual liberty is a bipartisan affair laced with endless lies. Word of another "stimulus" is in the headlines, with the stated intention of "helping" Americans and the economy.