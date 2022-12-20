【 G -Times NEWS】The U.S. Lawmakers Passed Bill to Ban TikTok

https://gnews.org/articles/604449
摘要：The United States plans to ban Communist China's video-sharing app TikTok due to national security concerns. U.S. lawmakers are convinced that the app should be banned immediately. A bill has already been passed in the U.S. Senate by a voice vote prohibiting federal employees from using TikTok on government devices
