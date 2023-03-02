NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/02/2023

The left in this nation never give up. They get stopped on something they feel is needed, then they will come back again, like they did here in NM, and bring it back while disguising it as something else. We have got to stop falling for this America destroying ploy the left uses and get them the hell out of office!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.