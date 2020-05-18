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Shutdown Orders Cause Starvation Of Millions
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171 views • May 18, 2020
An estimated 265 million people will be pushed into starvation due to the global economic shut down orders instituted due to COVID19. The number of lives that will be lost due to starvation and malnutrition will be of biblical proportions.
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