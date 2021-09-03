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Cannabis Jimmy reporting that Main Street Media - John Chancellor - remember him ? was discussing Chem Trails over 40 years ago. Now the Deep State is using Chem Trails to poison us. Bastards !
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16 views • September 03, 2021
Thank God we do not seem to have chem trails here in Medellin , Colombia.
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