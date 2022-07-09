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0708-2022-ANXIETY, SPIKE PROTEINS, SHEDDING, INSOMNIA--WHAT CAN YOU DO?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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220 views • July 09, 2022


Lynn and Stef talk about feedback from people with issues like anxiety and insomnia—we have plasma energy solutions like Anxiety Relief and Super Sleep that you purchase one time and can use from now on!  What can you do about people around you that may be shedding and what about spike proteins and prions?  Look into some of our solutions like Super Immune Plus, DNA Support, Sole Support, and Protection 5 With Pine Plus.  And look into our shungite pendants to help stay in balance in the electronic soup we live in!

Find out about some great savings for the month of July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com   
Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. 

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

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sheddinganxietyinsomniaprionsplasma energyspike proteinssuper immune with pine plus
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