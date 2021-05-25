Project Veritas: Whistleblowers Expose Facebook's Global Scale Satanic Censorship [24.05.2021]

24.05.2021: Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale (Links below)Facebook has responded: "We proactively announced this policy on our company blog and also updated our help center with this information." -Facebook company spokespersonTwo Facebook Insiders have come forward with internal company documents detailing a plan to curb “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) on a global scale.The stated goal of this feature is to “drastically reduce user exposure” to VH comments. Another aim of the program is to force a “decrease in other engagement of VH comments including create, likes, reports [and] replies.”It was such a shocking revelation, that it moved not just one -- but two whistleblowers to come forward to Project Veritas, so the public could be made aware of this plan to stifle free speech.One Facebook whistleblower said the company uses a tier system to determine how a comment should be censored or buried.Comments that include “shocking stories” describing potentially or actually true events, or facts that can raise safety concerns” -- are demoted.“True events or facts” that raise concern about Covid vaccinations are fair game to be demoted and hidden -- according to our source -- despite their authenticity or capacity to contribute to the public good.“I have to do something,” one of the Facebook insiders said.Project Veritas reached out to a top Facebook Spokesperson about these documents and received only a brief and broad statement in reply, that failed to address our biggest questions regarding transparency.“They're trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” the other Facebook insider added. “If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me.”[Westchester, NY – May 24, 2021] Two Facebook Insiders have come forward to Project Veritas with leaked internal documents, showing the Big Tech giant’s plan to police “Vaccine Hesitancy” (VH) through surreptitious “comment demotion.”Source: Project Veritas:Health Ranger ReportPublished 2 hours ago | 1370 views [25.05.2021]