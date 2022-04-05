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GRAPHENE (LIKE) CRYSTALS & FILAMENTS FOUND IN LOCAL ANESTHETIC USED IN DENTISTRY (ARGENTINA LIBRE)
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504 views • April 05, 2022
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(world orders review)
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GRAPHENE (type) OBJECTS & FILAMENTS Found In LOCAL ANESTHESIA Used In DENTISTRY
(Argentina Libre) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/ [SHARE]
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ENCUENTRAN OBJETOS DE APARIENCIA GRAFÉNICA Y FILAMENTOS
TAMBIÉN EN ANESTESIAS LOCALES USADAS EN ODONTOLOGÍA
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Company / Product: https://www.normon.es/producto-odontologico/ultracain
https://www.normon.es/files/es-ultracain-40-001-mg-ml-sol.pdf
https://www.paginasamarillas.es/f/bormujos/laboratorios-normon-s-a-_012351029_000000022.html
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(Argentina Libre) Anestesia Local bajo el micoscopio
https://odysee.com/@ArgentinaLibre:4/AnestesiaLocalNormon-:6
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SEE ALSO:
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GRAPHENE Oxide in INJECTABLE LIDOCAINE? (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G53VharvTXMG/ [SHARE]
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Slides/Transcript @ Orwell City [26 Oct. 2021] https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/lidocaine.html
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In a new program, La Quinta Columna has shared new optical microscopy images of injectables that they suspect may contain graphene oxide. On this occasion, they have observed drops of injectable lidocaine, an anesthetic widely used in dentistry. In the images obtained it is possible to see materials that fit the classic description of graphene nanosheets in optical microscopy. Here are the details of the analysis in the following video that Orwell City has prepared.
================
Ricardo Delgado: We're going to look at the microscopic images of different drops of injectable lidocaine. It's a local anesthetic, as I say, which is used quite a lot in an injected form in the world of odontology, the world of dentists. You have also asked me about this substance, and we have a lot to analyze. It's an optical microscopic approach.
You're going to see images that would have to be complemented, for example, with a Raman spectroscopy technique to see the identity fingerprint of each of these materials that we suspect are graphene nanosheets, for example. So let's start without further ado and based on the images. Well, each of you is the judge, as we always say here. I've got it over here. Here comes the video.
This one, for example, is quite characteristic.
Remember the reliefs or the folds and the edges folded back on themselves. Here is the one on the right, which is the same one, does seem to be. This doesn't look like it, or it may well be metal.
This one also has some resemblance.
Now, you're going to see a video, an animation, so that you can see that there's movement inside the aqueous solution. You can see that there is a slight swaying.
I wouldn't dare to make a judgment on this one.... This one looks like one too.
Of course, it is. All this is going to be complemented with spectroscopy. We'll see the identity fingerprint of each material with the Raman technique, for example. It can also be done by infrared. Everything to rule out or corroborate, effectively, the suspicion under the optical microscope of that material is confirmed with Raman spectroscopy. In this case, to obtain the characteristic peaks of the material.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE (type) OBJECTS & FILAMENTS Found In LOCAL ANESTHESIA Used In DENTISTRY
(Argentina Libre) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
ENCUENTRAN OBJETOS DE APARIENCIA GRAFÉNICA Y FILAMENTOS
TAMBIÉN EN ANESTESIAS LOCALES USADAS EN ODONTOLOGÍA
-------------------------
Company / Product: https://www.normon.es/producto-odontologico/ultracain
https://www.normon.es/files/es-ultracain-40-001-mg-ml-sol.pdf
https://www.paginasamarillas.es/f/bormujos/laboratorios-normon-s-a-_012351029_000000022.html
-------------------------
(Argentina Libre) Anestesia Local bajo el micoscopio
https://odysee.com/@ArgentinaLibre:4/AnestesiaLocalNormon-:6
================
SEE ALSO:
========
GRAPHENE Oxide in INJECTABLE LIDOCAINE? (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G53VharvTXMG/ [SHARE]
================
Slides/Transcript @ Orwell City [26 Oct. 2021] https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/lidocaine.html
--------------------------
In a new program, La Quinta Columna has shared new optical microscopy images of injectables that they suspect may contain graphene oxide. On this occasion, they have observed drops of injectable lidocaine, an anesthetic widely used in dentistry. In the images obtained it is possible to see materials that fit the classic description of graphene nanosheets in optical microscopy. Here are the details of the analysis in the following video that Orwell City has prepared.
================
Ricardo Delgado: We're going to look at the microscopic images of different drops of injectable lidocaine. It's a local anesthetic, as I say, which is used quite a lot in an injected form in the world of odontology, the world of dentists. You have also asked me about this substance, and we have a lot to analyze. It's an optical microscopic approach.
You're going to see images that would have to be complemented, for example, with a Raman spectroscopy technique to see the identity fingerprint of each of these materials that we suspect are graphene nanosheets, for example. So let's start without further ado and based on the images. Well, each of you is the judge, as we always say here. I've got it over here. Here comes the video.
This one, for example, is quite characteristic.
Remember the reliefs or the folds and the edges folded back on themselves. Here is the one on the right, which is the same one, does seem to be. This doesn't look like it, or it may well be metal.
This one also has some resemblance.
Now, you're going to see a video, an animation, so that you can see that there's movement inside the aqueous solution. You can see that there is a slight swaying.
I wouldn't dare to make a judgment on this one.... This one looks like one too.
Of course, it is. All this is going to be complemented with spectroscopy. We'll see the identity fingerprint of each material with the Raman technique, for example. It can also be done by infrared. Everything to rule out or corroborate, effectively, the suspicion under the optical microscope of that material is confirmed with Raman spectroscopy. In this case, to obtain the characteristic peaks of the material.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
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