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Jerusalem (A rare video!) - old originals photographs of the Holy City from 1853 and up
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24 views • January 10, 2020
The Old City: העיר העתיקה البلدة القديمة, al-Quds is a 0.9 square kilometre mile) walled area within the modern city of Jerusalem; it lies within East Jerusalem. Until the 1860s this area constituted the entire city of Jerusalem. The Old City is home to several sites of key religious importance: the Temple Mount and its Western Wall for Jews, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians, and the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.
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