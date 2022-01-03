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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Taking Charge of Your Health with Simple Changes and Remedies on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.25.15)
Show Highlights:
-A doctor who gave choices: Dr. Daniels talks about how she lost her license and why she decided to leave the U.S. and live in Panama
-A case for vegetarianism: Dr. Daniels has not always been on a healthy path. She tells us about how she changed her health by changing her diet
-Restoring the body to it’s pre-sickness state
-The strength of the slave’s medicine; how Dr. Daniels discovered turpentine
-How often can turpentine be used; can you hurt yourself taking turpentine?
-What causes lipedema and what can you do about it?
-Dr. Daniels gives her ideas about how to choose water; she has observed that alkaline water destroys health
-A listener got symptoms of lockjaw after using turpentine; what caused it? Dr. Daniels recommends going to her website and reading her candida protocol
-Are there ways to lower blood pressure naturally? Stopping the eating of foods laced with poison would be a nice place to start
-Can turpentine be taken without a carrier? A listener is not interested in ingesting sugar
-Lowering creatine levels
and more!!
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
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One Radio Network: https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-taking-charge-of-your-health-with-simple-changes-and-remedies-may-25-2015/