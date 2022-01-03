Dr Jennifer Daniels - Taking Charge of Your Health with Simple Changes and Remedies on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.25.15)

Show Highlights:

-A doctor who gave choices: Dr. Daniels talks about how she lost her license and why she decided to leave the U.S. and live in Panama

-A case for vegetarianism: Dr. Daniels has not always been on a healthy path. She tells us about how she changed her health by changing her diet

-Restoring the body to it’s pre-sickness state

-The strength of the slave’s medicine; how Dr. Daniels discovered turpentine

-How often can turpentine be used; can you hurt yourself taking turpentine?

-What causes lipedema and what can you do about it?

-Dr. Daniels gives her ideas about how to choose water; she has observed that alkaline water destroys health

-A listener got symptoms of lockjaw after using turpentine; what caused it? Dr. Daniels recommends going to her website and reading her candida protocol

-Are there ways to lower blood pressure naturally? Stopping the eating of foods laced with poison would be a nice place to start

-Can turpentine be taken without a carrier? A listener is not interested in ingesting sugar

-Lowering creatine levels

and more!!

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

One Radio Network: https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-taking-charge-of-your-health-with-simple-changes-and-remedies-may-25-2015/