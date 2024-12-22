Devon Stack of Black SHilled says : "If you are a Flat Earther YOU AIN'T WHITE"

He continues muttering nonsense and ad hominem

attacks for a straight HOUR, without offering a single PROOF of his imaginary Globe!





Spewing every phony, no proof of anything claim that

globers always make, but he cannot demonstrate the "Earth's Curvature"





He CAN call people names, say people are worse than pedophiles, call other people "Liars" and morons... But he never allows the point of his criticisms to focus on his own bullshit claims!





And of course, he claims that

"OBSERVATIONS OF THE SKY PROVE THE SHAPE OF THE EARTH"





He then compares FE's to "Child Molesters"

Says that FE's should be "Bullied and killed"





I actually used to listen to this shill...

But he has shown his #Luciferian colors today!

What a pathetic scumbag





This is just a small sampling of his claims!

GO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO!!!





Original video:

INSOMNIA STREAM: QUIRKY CHRISTMAS EDITION

https://old.bitchute.com/video/MqgyJfX6XfnO/