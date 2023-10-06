MAGA Fun Camps: Hysterical Hillary Proposes Forced Deprogramming of Trump Voters

In 2015 Hillary Clinton proposed the establishment of fun camps for adults. Many people chuckled at the idea. Certainly, they reasoned, Mrs. Clinton wasn’t thinking about communist re-education camps. Hillary Clinton has returned with her fun camp idea, but it doesn’t sound like fun for red-white-and blue God fearing, Bible believing patriotic Americans. Mrs. Clinton has now finally removed her communist mask by calling for the forced deprogramming of half of the American population. Gun Owners of American senior Vice President Erich Pratt will join me later in the program. Let’s start by looking back to 2015 when Mrs. Clinton proposed fun camps for adults.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/6/2023

Show guest: Erich Pratt. Vice President of Gun Owners of America

