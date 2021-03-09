© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop S1: Demand a Senate Filibuster for this Illegal, Unfair Resolution
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 09, 2021
You can help stop what may be the most dangerous legislation in U.S. history! S 1/HR 1 would enshrine election fraud! Pressure these seven Democrat Senators to hold the line and keep the Senate filibuster: Joe Manchin (WV), Krysten Sinema (AZ), Catherine Cortez-Masto (NV), Maggie Hassan (NH), Mark Kelly (AZ), Tammy Duckworth (IL), and Ron Wyden (OR).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.