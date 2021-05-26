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U.S. DOCTOR: "THERE IS AN ANTIDOTE FOR THE VACCINE" - STAY AWAY FROM HOSPITALS AND THE VACCINATED
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1537 views • May 26, 2021
In a shocking revelation Dr. Christiane Northrup says that the hospital is the most dangerous place you can be and that there is no use trying to save the vaccinated who have made a fatal mistake. She goes on to say that "We are the New Species".
She is making it clear to stay away from vaccinated people who are the Super Spreaders.
This vaccine can make you go blind.
SOURCE:
HealthImpactNews - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJJvTZQxMaNK/
She is making it clear to stay away from vaccinated people who are the Super Spreaders.
This vaccine can make you go blind.
SOURCE:
HealthImpactNews - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJJvTZQxMaNK/
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