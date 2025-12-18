BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPECIAL REPORT - Tina Peters Prison Standoff & Trump’s Emergency Plan | Juan O Savin
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
1
60 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with 107 to expose the critical legal and constitutional battle over Tina Peters—the Mesa County clerk imprisoned for exposing election fraud—and the coming presidential intervention that will reshape American democracy.


 Tina Peters: A Political Prisoner


Why Colorado is defying a presidential pardon—and how every prison guard, warden, and state official could face personal liability for violating her civil rights.


Inside her dire health condition: solitary confinement, freezing temperatures, withheld medical care, and the threat of death behind bars.


How Tina was acting under federal authority during the 2020 election—making her prosecution by the state illegal from the start.


This is not speculation—this is the unfolding constitutional conflict between state sedition and federal authority. The rescue of Tina Peters is imminent, and the restoration of America’s republic is underway.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
constitutional crisiselection fraudsolitary confinementpresidential pardonjohn michael chambers107political prisonercivil rights violationtina petersfederal authoritycolorado defiancestate seditionamerican restoration
