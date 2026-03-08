CTP (20260310 S3EMarSpecial4) Leah Chrest - Its Ok To Be Just Ok BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial4) Crossing The River Of Faith

We talk with author and meditation teacher Leah Crest about moving from secondhand belief to a lived trust in God, how near-death experiences shaped her conviction, and why grief can coexist with peace. We compare scientific views with spiritual evidence and share a simple, heart-centered way to listen for God.

• show format changes and midweek drops

• Leah Crest’s background and books

• faith as personal knowing not inherited habit

• near-death experience themes and veridical elements

• science and skepticism held with humility

• distressing NDEs and moral transformation

• reincarnation framed within Christian conscience

• grief after losing a spouse and trusting God

• psychic experiences versus the primacy of love

• Christian meditation as resting in God’s heart

• practical listening prayer and daily steadiness

