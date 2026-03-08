CTP (20260310 S3EMarSpecial4) Leah Chrest - Its Ok To Be Just Ok BTS/SP video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EMarSpecial4) Crossing The River Of Faith
It's OK to be OK
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with author and meditation teacher Leah Crest about moving from secondhand belief to a lived trust in God, how near-death experiences shaped her conviction, and why grief can coexist with peace. We compare scientific views with spiritual evidence and share a simple, heart-centered way to listen for God.
• show format changes and midweek drops
• Leah Crest’s background and books
• faith as personal knowing not inherited habit
• near-death experience themes and veridical elements
• science and skepticism held with humility
• distressing NDEs and moral transformation
• reincarnation framed within Christian conscience
• grief after losing a spouse and trusting God
• psychic experiences versus the primacy of love
• Christian meditation as resting in God’s heart
• practical listening prayer and daily steadiness
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE