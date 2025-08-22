You are FULL of God's Spirit | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

In this video, we're diving deep into the profound truth that the Body of Christ is made up of both men and women, and that everyone has a vital role in ministry. As we examine Joel 2:28, we are reminded that we are living in the last days where God is pouring out His Spirit on all flesh—this includes *you*! 🌊✨













📖 Join us as we explore how, according to Scripture, your sons and daughters will prophesy, and how every believer is equipped with God's Spirit through the New Covenant. Let's not shy away from our calling!













We'll also reflect on examples from the Old Testament, where the Spirit was given in limited measure, and how things radically changed with Jesus, who granted us ALL His authority to proclaim the Good News!













🔍 KEY SCRIPTURES WE'LL DISCUSS:





*Joel 2:28:* God's promise to pour out His Spirit.





*Acts 2:41:* The power of the Spirit leading to 3,000 souls saved.





*Isaiah 59:21:* God's everlasting covenant and what it means for us today.





*Numbers 11:* The Spirit's transfer from Moses to the elders, and what that reveals about leadership and community.













✨ Ministry isn't about us—it's about the Spirit working through us. Just like Moses, who split the sea and provided for the people using only a rod, YOU have the same Spirit available to you. You are not alone in this journey!













Together, let’s stand strong in our faith and embrace the fullness of His Spirit! 🙌💖













You are FULL of God's Spirit | STC 2024





