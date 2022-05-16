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U.S. Sovereignty in Jeopardy and Implantable Microchips Coming - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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205 views • May 16, 2022
Almost 60% of Americans are grieving the loss of someone close to them, which means that almost every other person you see is dealing with grief and loss. Reaching out to friends and family who are experiencing loss and letting them know that you are available to talk and offering assistance with daily tasks are ways to support them during such a difficult time. In other news, Tina explains the insidious agenda of Joe Biden, who is quietly posturing to cede the sovereignty of the United States to the World Health Organization. Additionally, the truth behind the food shortage crisis in America is discussed along with the “mysterious” destruction of countless food processing plants around the country.


TAKEAWAYS

A Financial Literacy Bill for high school students authored by Sen. Travis Hutson has passed in Florida

Watch The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, an engaging biopic about the life of the famed Christian author

Implanted microchips in your hand containing your digital identity will soon be mandated

Mike Rowe’s Work Ethic Scholarship Program is giving away a $1,000,000 scholarship


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Grief Statistics and Resources: https://bit.ly/3MCx2Ca
The Most Reluctant Convert Movie Website: https://cslewismovie.com/
The Most Reluctant Convert Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3sfHGqL

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Keywords
americagodchurchjoe bidentina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showfood processing plantsus sovereigntyworld health organization implantable microchips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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