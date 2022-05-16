U.S. Sovereignty in Jeopardy and Implantable Microchips Coming - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
A Financial Literacy Bill for high school students authored by Sen. Travis Hutson has passed in Florida
Watch The Most Reluctant Convert: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, an engaging biopic about the life of the famed Christian author
Implanted microchips in your hand containing your digital identity will soon be mandated
Mike Rowe’s Work Ethic Scholarship Program is giving away a $1,000,000 scholarship
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Grief Statistics and Resources: https://bit.ly/3MCx2Ca
The Most Reluctant Convert Movie Website: https://cslewismovie.com/
The Most Reluctant Convert Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3sfHGqL
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